Recap: Newsday's NFL columnist Bob Glauber answered your questions on Jets, Giants and football

Giants running back Saquon Barkley scores a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff
Newsday's columnist Bob Glauber will take questions about football and anything else you may want to ask on Thursday in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything".

Glauber has covered the Jets, Giants and NFL for Newsday since 1989. He was twice named New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association,is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and recently released a book, “Guts and Genius: The Story of Three Unlikely Coaches Who Came To Dominate the NFL in the 1980’s,” which chronicles the lives and careers of Bill Walsh, Joe Gibbs and Bill Parcells.

Click here to tune in today from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to ask Glauber all of your football questions.

