LANDOVER, Md. — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in what could be his final home game for the Washington Redskins as they beat the Denver Broncos and their top-ranked defense 27-11 Sunday.

Cousins was 19 of 37 with TD passes to Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Vernon Davis and an interception. He became the first quarterback in Washington history with three seasons of 25 or more TD passes, and needs 65 yards for his third in a row with 4,000-plus yards.

Washington's 386 offensive yards are third most by a Denver opponent this season, behind only Philadelphia and New England. The Broncos came in giving up an average of 276.8 yards a game.

The Redskins (7-8) came 78 seconds from not allowing a touchdown for a second consecutive game for the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Washington had allowed a combined 68 points in its previous two games before clamping down against Arizona and Denver.

After a week of uncertainty, Brock Osweiler started at QB over Paxton Lynch for the Broncos (5-10) and was 22 of 38 for 193 yards with a fumble and an interception . C.J. Anderson scored a late touchdown and was the game's leading rusher with 16 yards on 88 carries.

KERRIGAN'S MILESTONE

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan sacked Osweiler twice and has 11 this season, becoming the first Redskins player with 10 or more in consecutive seasons since Dexter Manley and Charles Mann in 1985 and 1986. His 69 1-2 sacks are tied for fourth since entering the NFL in 2011, behind only Von Miller, J.J. Watt and Cameron Wake.

WHAT'S HE THINKING?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rookie receiver Isaiah McKenzie made a memorable blunder late in the first half that likely cost Denver three points. With the Broncos out of timeouts, McKenzie caught the ball near the sideline inside the Washington 30-yard line and kicker Brandon McManus' field goal range. But he didn't go out of bounds, and Osweiler and other offensive teammates were visibly upset not to get another snap.

Coach Vance Joseph called McKenzie over after the play and gave him an earful while putting his arm around the 22-year-old.

INJURIES

Broncos: WRs Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh) were inactive.

Redskins: NT Ziggy Hood left with an elbow injury early in the second quarter. Defensive teammates knelt on the field near Hood as he was being attended to by trainers. ... Rookie WR Robert Davis was knocked out with a concussion. CB Kendall Fuller was pulled from the game for a potential concussion late in the second quarter, but was cleared. ... LB Zach Brown missed his second consecutive game with various injuries including Achilles tendon and toe.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

Redskins: Finish at Giants next Sunday.