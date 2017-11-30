Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Washington Redskins in a Week 13 Thursday Night Football game on Nov. 30, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris (46) looks for running room as he carries the ball against the Washington Redskins in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris (46) fights for more yardage as Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and safety D.J. Swearinger (36) attempt the stop in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Vigil (56) and Ziggy Hood (90) force Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) to scramble out of the pocket in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Alfred Morris (46) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett (22) and safety D.J. Swearinger (36) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass for a touchdown as Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett (22) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) defends as Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) finds running room in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) leaps into the end zone after returning a Washington Redskins punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) finds running room after catching a pass in front of Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (32) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier (35) and Anthony Hitchens, right rear, defend in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) escapes pressure from Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith (94) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Maliek Collins, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is pressured before throwing a pass by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (98) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) is carted off the field by staff an medical personnel after suffering an unknown injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, rear, causing Cousins to fumble the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys recovered the ball.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return against the Washington Redskins wth guard Zack Martin (70), and Jonathan Cooper (64) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett celebrates a Washington Redskins turnover in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass as guard Zack Martin (70) helps defend against a rush by Washington Redskins defensive tackle Stacy McGee (92) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) gains extra yardage after catching a pass as Dallas Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick (32) attempts the stop in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scrambles out of the pocket escaping pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) finds running room after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game as Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods (25) gives chase, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) returns a punt past Washington Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg (57) for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is tackled by Washington Redskins defensive end Anthony Lanier II (72) Josh Harvey-Clemons (40), Matt Ioannidis, rear, and others in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (79) makes the stop after Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) intercepted a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath (38) and James Hanna (84) scramble on the ground against Washington Redskins linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (40) for a Redskins fumble in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys recovered the ball.

Dallas Cowboys punter Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a field goal under pressure from Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) from gaining extra yardage after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (32) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, rear, gives chase in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden watches play from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) returns a Washington Redskins punt for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (32) runs the ball behind offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.