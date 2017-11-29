NFL Week 13 TNF pick: Take Redskins to top Cowboys

REDSKINS (5-6) AT COWBOYS (5-6), 8:30 p.m.

TV: Ch. 4, NFL; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

Redskins by 2; O/U: 45.5

One of the few upsides to playing on Thursday is that a team gets an extra couple days off before its next game. That isn’t the case this week as the Cowboys and Redskins, who both played on Thanksgiving, are back in action on regular rest. This is an important game, as the winner keeps its slim hopes alive for a wild-card spot and the loser is all but out of it.

The Cowboys haven’t been the same team without Ezekiel Elliott and Sean Lee. The final scores in Dallas’ three-game losing streak resemble some of Kristaps Porzingis’ points-rebounds lines: 27-7, 37-9 and 28-6. Dak Prescott hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass during the skid and was picked off three times by the Eagles and twice by the Chargers. Prescott is 3-0 against the Redskins, but he’s in such a funk right now, it’s hard to have any confidence in him or the Dallas offense.

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins, off an ugly Thanksgiving night win over the Giants, lost, 33-19, to Dallas in Week 8. They were done in by a blocked field goal, turnovers and a big day from Elliott. Expect this game to be a lot closer. The Redskins have been dealing with injuries all season, and they continue to put up gutsy performances on the road. They shocked Seattle in Week 9, and two weeks later had a 31-16 lead at New Orleans late before the Saints rallied for a miracle win in overtime.

The biggest reason why you should back the Redskins is the line movement. The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites, and just like last week against the Chargers, all the money is coming in on the visitors. The Redskins are now favored, and that should be a red alert to go with Cousins & Co. Prescott should play better, and Alfred Morris will be motivated against his former team. In the end, though, the Redskins’ road resiliency shows up again in a close win.

The pick: Redskins

