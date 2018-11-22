Redskins vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Redskins in an NFC East battle on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pulls out a twenty dollar bill to put in the Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix watches Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scamper into the end zone during the first quarter of Thursday's game.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis beats Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson on a pass play for a touchdown in the second quarter during their game Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.