TODAY'S PAPER
19° Good Afternoon
19° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Redskins vs. Cowboys

Print

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Redskins in an NFC East battle on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) pulls
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pulls out a twenty dollar bill to put in the Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (20) watches
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/Ricky Carioti

Redskins strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix watches Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scamper into the end zone during the first quarter of Thursday's game. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott  throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper runs in
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Jenkins

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) beats Cowboys
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/Ricky Carioti

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis beats Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson on a pass play for a touchdown in the second quarter during their game Thursday night in Arlington, Texas.

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith (94) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith celebrates a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, far left, and wide
Photo Credit: The Washington Post/John McDonnell

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy, far left, and wide receiver Trey Quinn celebrate a third-quarter touchdown during their game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday night. 

New York Sports

Saquon Barkley of the Giants celebrates his touchdown Giants, Saquon Barkley get second look at Eagles 
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson goes to Robinson learning from early spot on Knicks' bench
Josh McCown of the Jets throws a pass Jets likely to go with Josh McCown vs. old foe Patriots
Dallas Mavericks forward Jameel Warney warms up before Ex-SBU star Jameel Warney still chasing NBA dream
New York Mets' Jose Bautista high-fives teammates in Scientist names beetle after ex-Mets player
Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine reacts after SBU gets its wish: An FCS playoff berth