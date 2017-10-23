Monday Night Football: Redskins vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Washington Redskins in a Week 7 Monday Night Football game on Oct. 23, 2017, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Jamison Crowder #80 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Jamison Crowder #80 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball against Nigel Bradham #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) scrambles as Washington Redskins defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is hit by Washington Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster (54) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles puts his fist in the air during the National Anthem before taking on the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
The Washington Redskins lock arms during the National Anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins is tackeled by Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 23, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenjon Barner (38) gets by the diving attempt of Washington Redskins inside linebacker Will Compton (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers, left, talks to former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss prior to an NFL football game between the Eagles and the Washington Redskins, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. Prior to the game, Akers signed a ceremonial contract to retire as an Eagles player.
