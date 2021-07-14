TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge in Seattle

Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By The Associated Press
Print

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of "Burglary Domestic Violence."

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn't immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.

The National Football League Players Association, the union that represents NFL players, said in a statement it was monitoring the situation.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,'' the statement said.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard during a spring training
Five questions for the Mets in the second half
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine lives in Stamford,
Catching up with Bobby Valentine as he runs for office in Connecticut
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine, at the Ferguson
Politics is a whole new ballgame for Bobby Valentine 
National League players and coaches watch during the
Baseball's All-Star uniforms don't draw All-Star reviews
Mississippi State outfielder Rowdey Jordan makes a catch
Mets take Mississippi State CF Jordan on Day 3 of draft
Eastern Illinois' Trey Sweeney walks across the stage
Yankees' No. 1 pick confident he can play short in the pros
Didn’t find what you were looking for?