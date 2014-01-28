Kam Chancellor: Richard Sherman's passion is misunderstood

Richard Sherman might be a lightning rod for criticism, especially after his post-game rant from Seattle's NFC Championship Game victory over the 49ers. But Sherman's teammates have his back.

"They misunderstand his passion, his passion for the game," Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor said of the widespread criticism of Sherman's outburst during an interview with Erin Andrews on the Fox broadcast. "He made a great play at the end of the game and he had a microphone in his face. Anything could come out right then. When it’s a guy who is putting so much in the game and had the ball thrown to him on the line and makes a big play in the game and has passion for the game, that’s where he’s misunderstood."