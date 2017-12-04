TODAY'S PAPER
Rob Gronkowski suspended one game by NFL for late hit on Tre’Davious White

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots talks with back judge Dino Paganelli #105 during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Szczerbowski

By The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL suspended New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski one game for a late, gratuitous hit to the head of Buffalo defensive back Tre’Davious White.

White was lying face down on the sideline after intercepting a pass Sunday when Gronkowski body-slammed him, driving his forearm into White’s back and head. Gronkowski was called for unnecessary roughness, but because of retaliation from the Bills there was no penalty assessed.

After the game, which New England won 23-3, Patriots coach Bill Belichick appeared to apologize to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott. Gronkowski also apologized , saying he let his frustration get the better of him.

Gronkowski will miss New England’s game against Miami next Monday night.

