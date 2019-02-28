TODAY'S PAPER
Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to prostitution charges

Police say Kraft paid for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, the night before and morning of the Jan. 20 AFC Championship Game.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft watches a game at Barclays Center between the Nets and 76ers on Nov. 25, 2018. Photo Credit: Errol Anderson

By The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case.

Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea in Palm Beach County court documents released Thursday. The 77-year-old Kraft is requesting a non-jury trial.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

Police say Kraft paid for sexual acts at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, the night before and morning of the Jan. 20 AFC Championship Game. He then flew to Kansas City, where he saw his team beat the Chiefs.

By The Associated Press

