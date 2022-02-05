Three days after recently fired former Miami head coach Brian Flores sued the Dolphins, the Giants, the Broncos and the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices, commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to club presidents and chief executives admitting that the league’s efforts to increase diversity among head coaches has lagged far behind expectations.

"We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches, the results have been unacceptable," Goodell wrote in the memo, which was distributed Saturday morning. "We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender."

Goodell also vowed to investigate claims made by Flores that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every game he lost during the 2019 season as a way to improve the team’s draft positioning in 2020.

Just hours after Flores filed suit, the NFL issued a statement defending the league and its teams, saying that the case was without merit. The teams also issued statements refuting Flores’ claims. Saturday’s letter clearly acknowledged the issues brought up by Flores, who was fired after two straight winning seasons. David Culley, the only Black coach hired in 2021, was fired by the Texans after just one season. Mike Tomlin of the Steelers is the NFL’s only African-American head coach.

"We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week," Goodell wrote. "While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Flores’ attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, said in a statement issued after Goodell’s letter was released that they felt the commissioner was simply paying lip service to the issue and that the lawsuit would proceed.

"The statement made by the Commissioner is, on the surface, a positive first step, but we suspect that this is more of a public relations ploy rather than real commitment to change," the attorneys said. "For too many years, the NFL has hidden behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, all the while letting systemic racial bias fester in its front offices."

Goodell said the league soon will begin investigating Flores’ claim about Ross’ alleged attempts to offer financial incentives for losing, which would represent a clear violation of league policy.

"We take seriously any issue relating to the integrity of NFL games," Goodell said. "These matters will be reviewed thoroughly and independently. We expect that these independent experts will receive full cooperation from everyone associated with the league or any member club as this work proceeds."