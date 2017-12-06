TODAY'S PAPER
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell signs 5-year contract extension

That extension has been a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a picture

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square on Nov. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Roger Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to remain commissioner of the NFL through 2024.

A memo from the NFL’s compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension.

That extension has been a source of controversy because Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones objected to the process. All 32 owners approved in May the compensation committee’s power to negotiate and sign a deal with Goodell, who replaced Paul Tagliabue in 2006.

Since then, the league’s total revenues have more than doubled to over $13 billion.

