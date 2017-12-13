TODAY'S PAPER
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell plans to retire at end of new contract extension

The 58-year-old signed a new deal last week that will last through the 2023 season.

In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: AP / Bruce Kluckhohn

By Bob Glauber
IRVING, Texas — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension will last through the 2023 season, after which he will retire from the position he has held since 2006.

Goodell, 58, signed the new deal last week after months of negotiations with the league’s compensation committee. The deal is worth close to $200 million, although approximately 90 percent of the value is performance-based, according to NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart.

“The commissioner has been clear that he views this as his last contract,” Lockhart said.

Goodell will be 65 when his new deal expires.

Lockhart added that Goodell’s decision to retire at the end of the contract will allow the league to formulate a succession plan for his eventual replacement. Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue, who started as commissioner in 1989.

NFL owners were briefed on the contract Wednesday morning at their annual December meetings. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had pushed to have the contract delayed until it could be discussed further. However, the compensation committee pushed forward with negotiations after having received authorization in May. The vote to authorize the committee to negotiate with Goodell was unanimous, meaning Jones voted in favor of the approval.

Goodell’s tenure has been marked by a dramatic increase in revenues – more than doubling to over $13 billion per year since 2006 – but controversy over his handling of various disciplinary actions through the years. Goodell has been heavy-handed in doling out punishment in connection with the Patriots’ alleged deflation of footballs before the AFC Championship Game in 2016, New England’s illegal videotaping of opponents’ defensive signals, the Saints’ alleged use of bounties in 2009 and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s domestic violence case in 2016.

Jones was outraged when Goodell suspended Elliott for six games, and his criticism of Goodell’s contract extension began shortly after the suspension was announced. Elliott initially fought the suspension through the courts, but the NFL won on appeal and prompted Elliott to serve the penalty. He is eligible to return on Dec. 24.

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

