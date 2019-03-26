PHOENIX – Roger Goodell said Robert Kraft’s legal troubles fall within the purview of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, but he will not make any decisions regarding the Patriots owner until more is known about the case against him.

“The personal conduct policy applies to everybody — Commissioners, owners, executives, players, coaches — and it will be applied to everybody,” Goodell said Tuesday at the close of the NFL’s annual meetings. “But it will be done after we get all the facts. When we have all the information, we’ll be fair and smart about it.”

Goodell added that, as commissioner, he is responsible for implementing the personal conduct policy and enforcing any punishments that may come from its violation.

Kraft was in Phoenix with the other NFL owners onn Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a plea of not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and a request for a jury trial was made on his behalf in a Florida court.

Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting prostitution last month in Palm Beach County at the end of a months-long investigation by law enforcement that included charges against over 100 people.

Kraft appeared to be a full participant in the various meetings that took place at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel over the past few days, as he was seen entering and exiting board rooms and dining in the hotel’s restaurants. Kraft issued a statement apologizing for his actions over the weekend but made no comments to the media during the meetings.

Fellow NFL owners were reluctant to say much publicly about Kraft’s situation. Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, who made comments Sunday, was one of the only ones who spoke on the record about him.

“When we get all the information we’ll make determinations,” Goodell said. “Until we get all the information there will not be any discussions or comments.”