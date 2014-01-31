Ronnie Lott wanted to play with Jets to play for Pete Carroll
Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott is not remembered for his two seasons with the Jets.
But he remembers them fondly because of one of the men who coached him there -- Pete Carroll, now coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
"My time with the Jets were -- we had a great time," Lott told Newsday on Super Bowl radio row on Friday. "I had a great time because I was with Pete Carroll."
Lott, best known as a hard-hitting defensive back with the San Francisco 49ers, played for the Jets from 1993-94, his final two seasons in the NFL.
"One of the reasons I wanted to play with the Jets is I wanted to play for Pete," he said. "I wanted to learn more about the game of football and I thought he was a great teacher. So for me -- he was the defensive coordinator one year and head coach the following year -- it was great."
Lott said he is not surprised that Carroll has risen to the pinnacle of NFL coaching with his first Super Bowl appearance.
"He's a climber," Lott said. "He's a guy who perseveres. He's always been a guy who's wanted to go to the top. He's been working at this a long time -- this is not just a one-year wonder. He's been working at this for a lot of years trying to create a solution around how to do build a great organization. He's trying to put those components in right now."