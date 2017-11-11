This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Kansas City Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested in Florida on battery charge

Roy Miller #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Roy Miller #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ron Jenkins

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to Duval County jail records.

Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.

Miller was scheduled to appear before a judge later Saturday.

The Chiefs, who are off this week, said in statement to The Associated Press that they were aware of the incident and gathering facts. They declined any further comment.

The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4 million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Riki Ellison after an Giants-49ers was a big deal when Ellison played in ‘80s
Eli Manning after throwing an interception against the Giants’ rough season hits home for players
Japan's Shohei Otani reacts after hitting a solo Lennon: Burning questions for MLB’s hot stove season
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell passes the ball in Russell’s hot fourth quarter boosts Nets past Trail Blazers
Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts and strong safety Jamal Glauber: Jets are together on field and in locker room
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during Glauber: Loyalty to McAdoo needs to yield wins