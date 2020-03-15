TODAY'S PAPER
Football

Titans ink Ryan Tannehill to four-year, $118M extension

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill scrambles during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs on Jan. 19 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are keeping the quarterback that led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans announced the deal Sunday, hours after the NFL Players Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement.

After being traded by Miami to Tennessee last March, Tannehill went 9-4 overall as a starter, 7-3 over the final 10 games of the regular season. He led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating, the fourth highest in NFL history and a franchise best.

Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season. His 9.6 yards per attempt also led the league as another team record. He also set a team mark for completion percentage, completing 70.3% of his passes for third overall in the NFL. He also ran for 185 yards with four TDs on 43 carries.

He helped lead the Titans to their first AFC championship appearance in 17 years after road wins at New England and Baltimore. They lost at Kansas City one win short of the Super Bowl.

Tannehill earned his first Pro Bowl nod and was The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

This extension now allows the Titans to either franchise tag NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or sign him to an extension.

By The Associated Press

