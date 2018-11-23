Falcons vs. Saints

TODAY'S PAPER
The New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South battle on Thanksgiving Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hugs
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hugs tight end Dan Arnold after the two connected on a touchdown reception in the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Carr in the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24)
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell celebrates his fumble recovery with teammates in the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints tight end Dan Arnold (85)
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints tight end Dan Arnold pulls in a touchdown reception over Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman in the second half of a game in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Austin Carr celebrate with wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) fumbles
Photo Credit: AP/Bill Feig

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones fumbles as he is hit by New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone in the first half of a game in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints scramble on the turf to
Photo Credit: AP/Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints scramble on the turf to pick up a fumble by the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a game in New Orleans on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Michael Thomas in the first half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Thursday.

