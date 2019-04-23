Devin White, ILB, LSU

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 237

40 time: 4.42

Strengths: Extremely productive with a combined 258 tackles and 7 ½ sacks over the past two seasons … Good speed for sideline-to-sideline pursuit … Plays with intensity.

Weaknesses: A converted running back, White still needs to play more instinctively … May need to add a few pounds and muscle to deal with bigger NFL players.

Projected draft status: First round

Quote: White on where he will be drafted: “It’s very important for me to be the top inside linebacker in this draft. I feel like I put the work in, I showed it throughout my career, I progressed every year, I did everything right on and off the field as far as being a great guy, having that attitude, going to work every day and leading my team.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan

Height: 5-11

Weight: 234

40 time: 4.43

Strengths: A tenacious tackler and also a good pass rusher from the inside with a combined 10 sacks over the last two seasons … Good speed for the position … Very energetic player who has versatility in dealing with the run and the pass.

Weaknesses: Considered short by some standards … Will need to get in an NFL weight program to add strength.

Projected draft status: First round.

Quote: Bush on fitting the role of a modern NFL linebacker: “I feel like I fit it. I feel like I can succeed in that role. That’s my game. I’m a twitchy linebacker. I can cover. I can blitz. I can play the run. I can do it all.”

Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State

Height: 6-5

Weight: 249

40 time: 4.53

Strengths: Considered a strong outside rusher … Great size-speed ratio … Productive player with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles last year.

Weaknesses: Will need to improve on recognition of plays … Doesn’t have elite speed.

Projected draft status: First round.

Quote: Burns on his approach to coming off the edge: “I pretty much do a lot of my moves off of speed. So I mean, I’ve got a lot of ways to win. I feel like I win inside, outside. I feel like I’ve got a lot of counters. And then I really want to work on my speed to power, that’s a big thing I’m working on.”

Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

Height: 6-3

Weight: 258

40 time: 4.84

Strengths: Plays with great instinct for the position … Has quick moves and can muscle his way past defenders as well … Had career-best 11 sacks last year.

Weaknesses: Needs to be more consistent, especially at NFL level … Has had some weight issues … Doesn’t possess great speed.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-3

Quote: NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: “The game tape shows an ability to rush the pocket with a fluid, diverse attack, but he might not have the grit necessary to play the run as a 3-4 outside linebacker on early downs. His troubling postseason that included bad combine interviews, bad workouts and additional weight around the midsection has substantially clouded his draft standing into the boom-or-bust category.”

Mack Wilson, ILB, Alabama

Height: 6-1

Weight: 240

40 time: Did not run at Scouting Combine

Strengths: Solid season in 2018 with 65 tackles and 4 ½ sacks … The training that linebackers get at Alabama is second to none … Very sure tackler with good instincts.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have great speed … May not be used much as a pass rusher in the NFL … Had advantage of playing with big-time talent around him at Alabama, so there’s some uncertainty about his game.

Projected draft status: Rounds 1-3

Quote: Wilson on his strengths: “The strength of my game is my ability to play any linebacker position and my ability to run sideline to sideline. Cover tight ends, cover running backs, blitz, tackle. I feel I can do it all.”