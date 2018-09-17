Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsFootball

Monday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Bears

Print

The Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks with his teammates during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a
Photo Credit: AP / David Banks

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets sacked
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gets sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch (99) as he is pressured by Lynch and cornerback Bryce Callahan (37) during the first half of a game Monday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims (88) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims (88) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to hand off the ball during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears Monday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy gets ready
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy gets ready before a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears Monday in Chicago.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up
Photo Credit: AP / David Banks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears Monday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before a
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up before
Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday in Chicago.

