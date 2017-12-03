TODAY'S PAPER
Russell Wilson masterful as Seahawks defeat Eagles

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards and threw touchdowns to Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett and JD McKissic.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle. Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, the last a 15-yard strike to J.D. McKissic with 7:29 left, and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in the NFC playoff hunt with a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Seattle (8-4) snapped Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak thanks largely to another masterful performance by its quarterback. Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 and threw touchdowns of 11 yards to Jimmy Graham, 1-yard to Tyler Lockett and the TD to McKissic after the Eagles had trimmed the lead to seven.

Philadelphia (10-2) was the highest-scoring team in the NFL averaging 31.9 points per game. But the Eagles got just 10 points out of seven drives that at some point reached Seattle territory.

Carson Wentz was 29 of 45 for 348 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wentz had a costly fumble at the Seattle 1 on the opening drive of the second half that could have pulled the Eagles even at 10-all.

