Siskel and Ebert would have had only one way to rate the performance by Jared Goff and the Rams in Saturday’s NFC wild card game against the Seahawks: Thumbs up.

Of course Goff himself was probably unlikely and unable to flash that universal signal of approval when the 30-20 victory came to an end.

The quarterback who began the game on the bench at Seattle’s Lumen Field believing he would get a second straight week of recovery on his fractured right thumb was, instead, called into service before his team’s second offensive possession had ended. He, with the help of 176 offensive yards from rookie running back Cam Akers and the league’s top-ranked defense, were able to build an early lead they never relinquished.

Goff, who played only with a small bandage on his still swollen right hand, sealed the victory with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods that gave the Rams a 30-13 lead with 4:46 remaining. He came to the sideline after that play high-fiving teammates and coaches … awkwardly with his healthy left hand. He finished 9-for-19 with 155 passing yards.

Goff’s touchdown pass came after the Seahawks, trailing 23-13, had two chances to stay in the game. On fourth-and-1 from their own 34 with 9:56 left, they hurried to the line of scrimmage with the play clock running down and were flagged for a false start. They wound up punting. Then, after forcing the Rams to punt it back to them less than three minutes later, returner D.J. Reed fumbled. Samson Ebukam forced the fumble and Micah Kiser recovered it for the Rams at the Seattle 36. Four plays later Woods was in the end zone.

Russell Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 12-yard pass with 2:28 left to make it a 10-point game for third-seeded Seattle (12-5). Wilson was sacked five times, including on fourth-and-15 with 1:31 remaining on the Seahawks’ last gasp.

It’s unclear who and where the sixth-seeded Rams (11-6) will play in the divisional round. It’s also unclear who they will have available to play. Besides the injuries to the quarterbacks that will be monitored, the Rams also played much of the second half without All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald who left with a rib injury. Receiver Cooper Cupp also left the game late with a right knee injury.

After stringing the world along all week in regard to his starting quarterback, Rams coach Sean McVay went with John Wolford because Goff was less than two weeks removed from surgery on his right thumb. Although Goff had practiced and even warmed up before the game, the Rams clearly decided he was not yet ready to play.

But Wolford wound up being taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance with a neck injury after he was hit atop the helmet by former Jet Jamal Adams’ shoulder while lunging for extra yardage on a 2-yard gain in the first quarter. Wolford was able to walk off the field and, according to reports from the scene, walked to the ambulance before a neck collar was placed on him. But with third-string quarterback Blake Bortles inactive, the Rams had little choice but to go with Goff and the three pins that had been inserted in his hand on Dec. 28.

A slow-scoring start to the first half with nothing but field goals yielded to a flurry of three touchdowns in a little less than five minutes of play. The first of them came on a defensive play.

Darious Williams stepped in front of a wide receiver screen that Wilson was throwing to Metcalf and returned it 42 yards to give the Rams a 13-3 lead. The play came after Metcalf was seen and heard complaining on the Seattle sideline over his lack of opportunities in the game, and while that may have pushed the Seahawks to get the ball to him it could also have tipped off the Rams defense that the passes would be going his way.

Of course, there would be other passes going Metcalf’s way, too. And one of them was on the next Seattle possession when Wilson scrambled to his left then lofted a toss to the second-year receiver who had gotten behind linebacker Kenny Young. Meltcalf took the pass into the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown that trimmed the Rams lead to 13-10 with 3:42 remaining.

Goff showed he could make passing plays while scrambling, too, eluding a rush and coming up to the line of scrimmage before dumping off a short flick to Cam Akers that the running back turned into a 44-yard gain. Akers then ran for 20 and, after a penalty on Seattle, scored on first-and-goal from the 5 with 1L57 left in the half. That sent the Rams into halftime with a 20-10 lead.

The Seahawks cut it to 20-13 on a 52-yard field goal by Jason Myers after D.J. Reed had opened the half with a 58-yard kickoff return. That was the score heading into the fourth quarter.