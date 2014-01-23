Seahawks safety Earl Thomas takes shot at New York City

Earl Thomas has a funny video on his website in which he offers citizens of Seattle “Free Safety Advice,” such as looking both ways before crossing the street, changing passwords for email accounts and don’t talk to strangers. The joke, of course, is that Thomas is an All-Pro free safety for the Seahawks.

But when it comes to the Super Bowl, Thomas took a little bit of a shot at the city that is hosting the big game.

“The safety advice,” he said, “stay here in Seattle.”