Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Saints head coach Sean Payton told ESPN he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and hopes others will take precautions to avoid contracting the illness. Payton is the first known case of coronavirus in the NFL.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told the network. “It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.”

Payton said he felt ill on Sunday and took the test Monday. He received the results Thursday afternoon and is now resting at home. Payton said he had no fever or cough, but plans to self-quarantine at home through the weekend. He said he believes he will make a full recovery.

"I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky," Payton said. "Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So, we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part.”

Payton said he is concerned about large gatherings in New Orleans, particularly in the popular tourist destination Bourbon Street, as having the potential for spreading the illness.

“The concern with Louisiana is the amount of people that come in and out of this area after Mardi Gras season,” he said. “This is an area that doctors are concerned about. So, our parents, and those that are more susceptible to this virus, deserve everyone doing their best to combat it. There are hundreds of people right now in tough predicaments, fighting for their lives. Let's be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the numbers of those impacted. We have to do our best to beat this and I know we can.”

The NFL's free agency signing period opened as scheduled Wednesday but the league has prohibited players from visiting teams. All facilities are closed to players, unless they are rehabbing from injuries. Draft-eligible players are prevented from visiting team facilities in advance of next month's draft. The league has already decided not to hold the draft, scheduled for April 23-25, in a public forum in Las Vegas.