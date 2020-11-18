ARIZONA (6-3) AT SEATTLE (6-3)

TV: Ch. 5, NFL, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Seattle by 3 O/U: 57.5

As it became clear Sunday that the Seahawks would lose their second straight game, I wondered when the last time Russell Wilson and Seattle lost three games in a row. 2019? Nope. 2018? Keep looking. 2017 . . . 2016 . . . 2015 . . . 2014 . . . 2013 . . . surely his rookie season in 2012? No, no, no, no, no, no. Turns out, the answer is NEVER!

Wilson has started 137 regular-season games (92-44-1) and not once has he experienced a three-game losing streak. That stat, plus Wilson's impressive win-loss records at home (52-16), in prime time (27-8-1) and on Thursday (8-1) made me initially lean Seattle's way. But here's the thing: Seattle isn't a sure bet anymore. The Seahawks have lost three of four after a 5-0 start, their defense can't stop anyone and Wilson has been off. He's thrown seven interceptions and lost three fumbles for an NFL-high 10 giveaways since Week 7. It started with three picks in a 37-34 overtime loss at Arizona on SNF.

Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, three TDs and a pick in that win. He added 67 rushing yards and a score. He's the first quarterback in NFL history with a passing TD and rushing TD in five straight games. Arizona is fresh off the best win of the entire NFL season, a 32-30 stunner over Buffalo on a "Hail Murray" pass to DeAndre Hopkins over three Bills defenders. Seattle's defense gives up by far the most yards (448.3) and passing yards (353.3) per game, and there's no reason to think it will get things turned around on a short week.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This is a toss-up game, and history says Wilson will find a way to avoid a three-game skid (he's 7-0 in those instances). But the present tells a different story, as the Cardinals seem primed to take over the NFC West lead. Either way, this could be decided by one or two points, so getting three feels like a lot.

The pick: Arizona