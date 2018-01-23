TODAY'S PAPER
Senior Bowl week 2018

Some of the top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft show their stuff in front of team scouts and executives during Senior Bowl practice week Jan. 23-26, 2018, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The Senior Bowl is Saturday, Jan. 27.

South Squad offensive tackle Joe Noteboom of TCU,
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

South Squad offensive tackle Joe Noteboom of TCU, right, runs drills during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

South Squad outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin, of Central
Photo Credit: AP / Butch Dill

South Squad outside linebacker Shaquem Griffin, of Central Florida, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game.

South Squad defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, of Alabama,
Photo Credit: AP / Butch Dill

South Squad defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, of Alabama, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game.

South Squad running back Ito Smith of Southern
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

South Squad running back Ito Smith of Southern Mississippi, left, is coached by the Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

South Squad running back Ito Smith of Southern
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

South Squad running back Ito Smith of Southern Mississippi, center, lunges for a fumble in during a drill as the South team practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

South Squad cornerback Siran Neal, of Jacksonville State,
Photo Credit: AP / Butch Dill

South Squad cornerback Siran Neal, of Jacksonville State, breaks up a pass intended for South Squad wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, of Central Florida (4), during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game.

Football players run drills during the South team's
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

Football players run drills during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

South Squad tight end Adam Breneman of UMass,
Photo Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson

South Squad tight end Adam Breneman of UMass, left, and South Squad safety Tray Matthews of Auburn, right, run drills during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

