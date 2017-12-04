TODAY'S PAPER
Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 13 Monday Night Football game on Dec. 4, 2017, at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, bottom, is
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, bottom, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts as
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts as he walks back to the sideline as inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center left,
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center left, tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) lies
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) lies on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks a field goal alongside punter Jordan Berry (4) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) is helped
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) is helped off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, speaks
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, speaks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs in a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, in yellow,
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, in yellow, is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center, is
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, center, is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock, right, kicks a
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock, right, kicks a field goal alongside punter Kevin Huber (10) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps over Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Robert Golden, below, in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, speaks
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, speaks with wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (88) on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, right, celebrates with running back Giovani Bernard (25) after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs in a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) leaps for extra yardage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (44) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (21) sits on
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (21) sits on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes in the
Photo Credit: AP / Gary Landers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

