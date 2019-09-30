TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Monday Night Football: Bengals vs. Steelers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 4 Monday Night Football game on Sept. 30, 2019, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Sargent

Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Sargent

Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

A young Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

A young Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati Bengals fans pose for photos before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

Cincinnati Bengals fans pose for photos before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Sargent

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Shawn Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

Shawn Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up in before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

Quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Justin K. Aller

Quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso acknowledges fans as Alonso named NL Rookie of the Month for September
Luke Voit strikes out in the ninth inning Slumping Voit unsure if he'll make Yanks' ALDS roster
Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs home on Yankees-Twins ALDS playoff schedule
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold leaves the field after Darnold a question mark to play against Eagles
New York Knicks president Steve Mills speaks with Knicks insist they're happy with free-agent additions
Knicks head coach David Fizdale speaks with reporters Barker: Knicks' Plan B puts load on Fizdale 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search