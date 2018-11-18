Steelers vs. Jaguars

TODAY'S PAPER
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-16, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at EverBank Field. 

James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is seen before the start of the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a
Photo Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a pass of a 78-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, top, intercepts a
Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, top, intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) in the end zone a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo celebrates after making
Photo Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo celebrates after making a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a
Photo Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a 78-yard touchdown pass to receiver Antonio Brown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, right, catches
Photo Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, right, catches an 11-yard pass for a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith, center, and free safety Tashaun Gipson (39) a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) is
Photo Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) is flipped by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) and defensive end Cameron Heyward, right, on a first-down run a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

