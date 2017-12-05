TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains in hospital with back injury

Shazier was taken away on a stretcher during the first quarter on Monday night.

Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as

Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he is carted off the field after an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.  Photo Credit: Getty Images / John Grieshop

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains in a Cincinnati hospital with a back injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin offered no update on Shazier’s condition or his prognosis on Tuesday, more than 12 hours after Shazier left on a stretcher in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone. Shazier underwent a CT scan and an MRI late Monday.

The team says Shazier will not require surgery “at this time,” but Tomlin said he would wait until hearing from the medical team attending to Shazier before releasing more information.

Tomlin says he spoke to Shazier before leaving Cincinnati and that Shazier was in good spirits. Tomlin says Shazier challenged his teammates to “move on.”

The first-place Steelers host division rival Baltimore on Sunday night.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts against the Nets looking forward to playing games in Mexico
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, left, and Archie Manning unsure what’s next for Eli
The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Will Giants fans be outnumbered at MetLife?
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu gets held by LIU Miscues doom SBU in loss to LIU Brooklyn
Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the Mara backtracks a bit on long-term deal for Beckham
Josh McCown of the Jets reacts after his touchdown With four games left, Jets still alive for postseason