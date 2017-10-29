This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 66° Good Evening
Overcast 66° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Lions

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Detroit Lions hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes past Detroit Lions outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) stretches
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) stretches into the end zone for a 5-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (21) rushes
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah (21) rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) catches
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) catches a pass defended by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures by
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures by dropping the ball after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during
Photo Credit: AP / Duane Burleson

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

A Detroit Lions football fan wearing a mask
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

A Detroit Lions football fan wearing a mask is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield
Photo Credit: AP / Rick Osentoski

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is upended during the first half of an NFL football game Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers reacts after
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers reacts after dropping a pass in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the
Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 29 2017, in Detroit.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

On a rainy, windy day at MetLife Stadium, Jets squander another lead, fall to Falcons
Chandler Catanzaro, second from right, of the New Jets squander another lead, fall to Falcons
The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade fouls the Knicks' Tim Hardaway sparks Knicks to rout of Cavaliers
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets reacts late in Nets fall to Nuggets for first home loss
The Cavaliers' Derrick Rose drives to the basket Rose ‘would have loved coming back’ to Knicks
Members of the Houston Texans kneel during Jets players react to Bob McNair’s comments