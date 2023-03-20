Steelers promote Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach and hired Baltimore Ravens assistant Jason Brooks as a defensive quality control coach.

The team made the announcement on Monday. The moves are the latest in a series of changes to the defensive coaching staff during the offseason.

Brian Flores, a senior defensive assistant in 2022, left to become the defensive coordinator in Minnesota in February. Aaron Curry was hired as the inside linebackers coach also in February, replacing Jerry Olsavsky.

Martin joined the Steelers as a scouting assistant in 2016 before becoming a coaching assistant in 2018. He has spent the past four years as assistant outside linebackers coach.

Brooks spent two different stints with Baltimore. He served as an offensive quality coach and offensive assistant from 2009-12. He returned to Baltimore in 2021. He worked as an assistant defensive line/quality control coach in 2021 before serving as a football analyst last season.