TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Steelers vs. Ravens

Print

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, on Wednesday in a Week 12 NFL game delayed by positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens' organization.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) tries to fend off Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) hits a
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) hits a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) warms
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a touchdown catch next to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) dives into
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) dives into the end zone in front \of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) with a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) flies
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) flies as he is tripped up as he scrambles past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) in the first half during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) passes
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a touchdown catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams defends during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes as
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), center, and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) intercepts a
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) and takes it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) celebrates with
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) celebrates with teammates in the end zone after intercepting a pass for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) scrambles
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) scrambles past Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) hits a
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) hits a field goal from the hold of Jordan Berry (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates after a touchdown catch next to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort (58) pressures him during the second half of an NFL football game Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) breaks
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) breaks up a pass in the end zone to Baltimore Ravens tight end Luke Willson (82) as time runs out in first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) gets
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) gets into the end zone with a touchdown under Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs past
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) runs
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) runs away from Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after throwing
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) dives into
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) dives into the end zone with a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) after making an interception in the first halfduring an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs
Credit: AP/Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs away from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) tries
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) tries to break free from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) on a run in the first half during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up
Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

New York Sports

Austin Rivers looks back before the Rockets-Lakers game Rivers embracing opportunity to play for Knicks
Elfrid Payton of the Knicks goes to the Payton not dwelling on his situation with Knicks
Seahawks ead coach Pete Carroll against the Eagles Carroll: NFC East champ won't be a pushover 
Jets linebacker Harvey Langi heads off the field Jets' Langi just grateful to be playing football
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Sam Darnold and Gruden remembers what Darnold, Jets did last year
The Giants are hoping Seahawks' DK Metcalf won't Giants find that replicating DK Metcalf is difficult
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search