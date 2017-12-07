TODAY'S PAPER
Steelers’ Ryan Shazier undergoes spinal stabilization surgery

The 25-year-old linebacker suffered the injury while hitting Cincinnati’s Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Bengals on Monday.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of a game against the Bengals, in Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent surgery on Wednesday night to stabilize his spine.

The team announced Thursday Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed the surgery after Shazier was transferred from a hospital in Cincinnati to one in Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old Shazier suffered the injury while hitting Cincinnati’s Josh Malone in the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory over the Bengals on Monday night. Shazier motioned to his lower back immediately following the hit and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The team offered no additional update on Shazier.

By The Associated Press
