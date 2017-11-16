Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday Night Football game in Week 11 at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on Nov. 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a touchdown with Tennessee Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims (36) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates with Darrius Heyward-Bey (88) after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) and others during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates with Le'Veon Bell, left, after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Nov. 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.