Ben Roethlisberger throws 4 TDs, Steelers drill Titans

Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards and three scores, including an acrobatic grab in the back of the end zone.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is hoisted by JuJu

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is hoisted by JuJu Smith-Schuster after scoring during a game against the Titans in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

By The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, three to Antonio Brown, and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the Tennessee Titans in a 40-17 victory on Thursday night.

Running the no-huddle offense extensively for the first time all season, Roethlisberger completed 30 of 45 passes to help the Steelers (8-2) win their fifth straight.

Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards and the three scores, including an acrobatic grab in the back of the end zone in which he pinned the ball to his helmet before bringing it in to put Pittsburgh up 20 in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Mariota ran for a touchdown and threw for another but also was picked off four times as the Titans (6-4) saw their four-game winning streak come to a crashing halt. Mariota finished 22 of 33 for 306 yards but was under pressure much of the night, absorbing five sacks and rarely finding room to move outside the pocket.

By The Associated Press
