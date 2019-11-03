TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
SportsFootball

Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Ravens

Print

The Patriots and Ravens meet up in an AFC showdown on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 in Baltimore.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens looks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Taetsch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu of the New England
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu of the New England Patriots (R) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammate quarterback Tom Brady against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens rushes
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Will Newton

Quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens rushes against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Cyrus Jones of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Todd Olszewski

Cyrus Jones of the Baltimore Ravens fumbles in front of cornerback Justin Bethel of the New England Patriots during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Running back Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Will Newton

Running back Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Will Newton

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores on a
Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores on a run against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

RJ Barrett of the Knicks controls the ball Knicks take step backward, losing to Kings
Julius Randle of the Knicks goes to the Fizdale changes Knicks' lineup to open floor for Randle
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson speaks with Kyrie Nets' Atkinson, Kyrie see virtue in patience
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gestures during the first Darnold says his confidence is not shaken
Matt Duchene of the Nashville Predators tries to Georgiev earns 3rd start in row with excellent play
Cal Clutterbuck of the Islanders during the N.Y. Clutterbuck takes pride in reaching 800-game milestone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search