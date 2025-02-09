Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham active for Super Bowl 59 against Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was active for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, one day after he was activated from injured reserve, where he had been recovering from a torn triceps sustained 11 weeks ago.

The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he was hurt Nov. 24 against the Rams. But as the Eagles kept winning, including three NFC playoff games, Graham started to hint he could put on his No. 55 jersey in the Super Bowl.

There were no big surprises when the inactive lists were released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The Eagles inactives were offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Trevor Keegan, wide receiver Ainias Smith and defensive backs Eli Ricks, Lewis Cine and Bryce Huff.

Huff being inactive in the Super Bowl was a disappointing end to a tough first season in Philadelphia. The edge rusher signed a three-year, $51.1 million free-agent deal, but was plagued by injury and ineffectiveness. He played just 13 snaps in the Eagles’ three playoff games and finished the season with just 2 1/2 sacks.

The Chiefs inactives were defensive backs Steven Nelson and Keith Taylor, linebacker Josh Uche, defensive end Malik Herring and offensive linemen C.J. Hanson, Ethan Driskell and Wanya Morris.