Super Bowl XLVIII expected to bring in nearly $600M for NYC, New Jersey

Super Bowl XLVIII could generate more than half a billion dollars for the New York City and New York State economy.

The Super Bowl is expected to bring in as much as $600 million for the local economy as fans flock to local businesses during an otherwise weak travel period, according to a press release issued by the office of Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (NY-12).

Maloney will hold a press conference at noon Sunday in Times Square with city and state tourism officials and with sports fans to talk about the expected economic impact of the Super Bowl.

New York City is already gearing up for the game, with plans to hold a Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone along Broadway from 34th to 44th Street during Super Bowl week, a cruise ship docked in the Hudson River as a floating hotel and other fan events.

The Super Bowl, which will be played in less than a month at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is expected draw up to 500,000 fans to the area.