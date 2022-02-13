TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals

Scenes from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12803818c) Fans
Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutters/ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Fans begin to fill in the stands before the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. 

A general view shows the stadium ahead of
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

A general view shows the stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (R) warms up
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

Los Angeles Rams' Matt Gay (R) warms up ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms
Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Joe Burrow #9 and C.J. Uzomah #87 of the Cincinnati Bengals of the Cincinnati Bengals greet one another prior to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Zac
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9
Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9
Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

