MIAMI – Jimmy Garoppolo was still relatively new to the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season, so much so that he wasn’t even playing for them yet. He’d arrived from a team that won a lot and usually showed very little emotion when it did. So when he walked into the locker room following a Week 10 victory, he was a little shocked by what he saw.

“It was different to me, I’m not gonna lie,” he said of the scene he beheld. “It seemed like a normal regular-season game and I can remember people throwing water in the locker room, boom boxes were going, everything.”

Said C.J. Beathard, the starting quarterback in that game: “It was like we had just won the Super Bowl.”

Now, they are one game away from actually winning the Super Bowl. But the euphoria and joy and optimism that bubbled forth from the players and coaches in that 31-21 comeback victory over the Giants remains part of the team’s identity. It was the first tangible proof that they were heading in the right direction after starting the era with Kyle Shanahan as head coach and John Lynch as general manager with nine straight losses.

“We think about that a lot,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “It’s your first year as a head coach so you kind of want to get that monkey off your back, at least get one win,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “We had to wait until the middle of November, which is a lot longer than I anticipated. But it did feel like we won a Super Bowl after it.”

It was a miserable loss for the Giants, a cross-country journey to play a winless team and give a deplorable effort. In many ways, it was the beginning of the end for head coach Ben McAdoo. He was still a month away from benching Eli Manning and getting fired with four games to go, but that loss to the Niners less than a year after the Giants had been a playoff team was Exhibit A in how dysfunctional and divided and lost the organization had become.

For the 49ers, it was the exact opposite. It was Chapter One of their Super Bowl LIV book, with the final paragraphs to be written on Sunday, some 26 months later.

The thing Garoppolo remembers about that game – besides the oddity of the celebration – was how pure it was. The locker room was like Linus’ patch where the Great Pumpkin rises: nothing but sincerity as far as the eye can see.

“It was real,” he said. “That was the first thing I saw from this team when I first got here was everyone was very honest and real and genuine. That’s where it all starts and that’s what makes us a good team.”

Back then they weren’t good. Well, not based on their record at least. But there were signs of fight. They lost their first nine games, but the set an NFL record by losing five in a row by three points or less.

“That’s not something you’re proud of, but it means you’re a good 0-9 I guess,” Shanahan said, making himself chuckle.

Shanahan recalled that the 49ers had a bye then lost the game after that Giants victory – “We probably did enjoy it a little too much” – but in Week 13 Garoppolo started for them and they beat the Bears. Then the Texans. Then the rest of their games that season too, ending on a five-game winning streak and content in knowing that they had their quarterback of the future in place.

“There have been a number of teams that started 0-9 but no team had ever finished with more than three wins,” Shanahan said. “We were able to finish 6-10 that year. I learned that if you want to get people excited about a 6-10 year, just start 0-9.”

But if you want to get a team and an organization excited about a new direction, sometimes it takes just one win. For the 49ers, it came against the Giants.

Kicker Robbie Gould was one of the veterans brought to the roster in 2017, having had success with the Bears and Giants. He grasped what that day was about for his new team.

“You understood that there were brighter days ahead and that everything we were going through was going to be really meaningful down the road,” he said this week. “It was just a matter of staying the course and all the guys did.”

All the way here to Super Bowl LIV.