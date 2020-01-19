The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered.

Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom right, scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrates after interception by defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates after a long run against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after converting a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Richie James Jr. runs in front of Green Bay Packers' Ty Summers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolls out during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tramon Williams during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner, right, recovers a loose ball next to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)