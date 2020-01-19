TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

NFC Championship Game: 49ers vs. Packers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches from
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center,
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right,
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered.

Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Fans cheer as San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom right, scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrates after interception by
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco 49ers celebrates after interception by defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates after a long run against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after converting a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers' Richie James Jr. runs in
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers' Richie James Jr. runs in front of Green Bay Packers' Ty Summers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolls out
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolls out during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked
Credit: AP/Matt York

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, left, and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tramon Williams during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores
Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is
Credit: AP/Ben Margot

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner, right,
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner, right, recovers a loose ball next to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford in
Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford in action during the first half of the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov battles with the Islanders' Isles get a point but fall to Hurricanes in shootout
Knicks small forward Marcus Morris Sr. reacts after Knicks' conundrum: Play veterans, or develop youngsters?
Nets guard Kyrie Irving calls to a teammate Kyrie confident Nets can turn it around in second half
Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks after a game Gross: Trotz comments on NHL coaching turnover
Chris Kreider #20 of the Rangers celebrates his Stephenson: Rangers have decisions to make as deadline nears
Nationals manager Dusty Baker talks during a news Report: Mets discussing Baker as managerial candidate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search