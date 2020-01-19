Santa Clara, Calif. — The 49ers are going back to the Super Bowl, but not the way they used to do it.

They dominated the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Packers with a style that would have seemed foreign to their dynastic teams of the 1980s. Back then the franchise was identified by its West Coast offense and a quarterback spreading the ball around the field. It was a philosophy that won them five Lombardi Trophies.

No, this version of the team looked more like the offenses that the Broncos used to win their Super Bowls shortly after that last era of Niner dominance, when they would open gaping holes on the line of scrimmage and have little-known, under-appreciated running backs scoot through them to turn in monster performances. That was the system that turned Terrell Davis from a sixth-round pick to a Hall of Famer.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan undoubtedly remembered that scheme. It was the one his father, Mike, used to win his Super Bowl rings.

And now it’s the one that will bring Kyle within a game of his own title.

The 49ers trounced the Packers at Levi’s Stadium, 37-20, devouring them like cheese at a Napa Valley tasting. They will face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 1.

They did so without much impact from their quarterback or receivers or all-world tight end.

In this case the scrub-to-star running back was Raheem Mostert, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent from Purdue in 2015 and had been cut from six different NFL practice squads — including a weeklong stint with the Jets in 2016 — before landing with the Niners. He’s listed as the team’s third-stringer at the position, which is where he began the 2019 campaign, but he stepped in when Tevin Coleman and Matt Brieda were injured during the regular season.

On Sunday, when Coleman left the game early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, Mostert was there to take over again.

He finished with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

The only 49er who ran more than Mostert may have been Jerry Rice, the Hall of Fame receiver, who spent most of the game wind-sprinting along the stands at Levi’s Stadium decked out in a suit and heavy gold chain, high-fiving the fans with the best seats in the house to celebrate the steamrolling.

As for the Packers, their misery in the Bay Area this season was compounded by the loss. Coupled with their Week 12 flop against the 49ers, they were outscored a combined 74-28 in their two games here. Aaron Rodgers, who grew up in Northern California rooting for the 49ers, could not get the Packers offense moving in the first half.

The one first-half drive in which Green Bay was able to gain some push into Niners territory ended when Rodgers came away from under center without the football, leaving it loose on the ground. DeForest Buckner recovered it for the 49ers at the 25 with 5:39 left in the second quarter. The Packers’ next possession ended with Rodgers throwing an interception. The 49ers’ offense turned both of those take-aways into points to turn a not-quite-insurmountable 17-0 lead at the two-minute warning into a book-the-flight-to-Miami 27-0 advantage at halftime.

And at that point Jimmy Garoppolo had thrown just six passes for 48 yards.

The Packers were able to keep America from changing the channel in the second half. They opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown that took 6:16. Rodgers hit Aaron Jones on a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-7. The Niners responded with a 79-yard touchdown drive that ended with Mostert scoring his fourth touchdown of the game on a 22-yard run to make it 34-7 with 4:49 left in the third. Garoppolo did not throw a pass on the 7-play possession.

On the first two plays of the fourth quarter they gained 42 yards on a Rodgers pass to Jimmy Graham to get to the 1 and then scored on a run by Aaron Jones to make it 34-13. Then, a few plays after a 65-yard pass to Davante Adams to get to the 22, Rodgers hit Jace Sternberger for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 34-20 with 8:13 remaining.

The 49ers opened their rebuttal to that sliver of a chance at a comeback with their first pass of the second half, a 19-yarder from Garoppolo to George Kittle, then went right back to Mostert to control the ball for the next four and a half minutes before Robbie Gould kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it a three-possession game with 3:31 left. Richard Sherman, silent during the game like most of the 49ers’ recognizable faces, sealed the win with an interception off Rodgers’ deep throw with 1:48 remaining.

Much like Mostert, these 49ers have ascended quickly from the afterthought scrapheap. They won 10 games combined in the two seasons before 2019, just four in 2018 after Garoppolo tore his ACL in September. That misery was salved somewhat with the second overall pick in last April’s draft, which landed them defensive end Nick Bosa and solidified a nasty front four.

"Things have a way of working out," Garoppolo said last week. "I always told myself it was a blessing in disguise, the ACL. We got Bosa out of it. That's a pretty good trade-off, I guess. But yeah, things have a way of working out I guess. This ride is crazy.”

It’s still going.

