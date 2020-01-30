No. 85 George Kittle, TE

As he showed in the NFC Championship, Kittle doesn’t have to catch passes to have a huge impact on the result. Whether it’s his run-blocking or his yards after the catch on Sunday, Kittle will be a big part of the 49ers’ plans to control the ball and play keep-away from the Chiefs’ dynamic scoring offense.

Robert Saleh, Def. coordinator

He’s got lots of tools at his disposal and easily dispatched the Vikings and Packers in the playoffs. Figuring out how best to deploy those assets and mitigate the speed of the Chiefs’ offense will be a big challenge.

No. 97 Nick Bosa, DE

The pressure he generates off the edge fuels the entire 49ers defense, but he’ll have to keep containment on Patrick Mahomes too. Chasing this QB is futile, and Bosa will have to land his shots, not just flush him from the pocket.

No. 99 DeForest Buckner, DT

A power player but also a ferocious pass-rusher who can take over a game up the middle.

No. 31 Raheem Mostert, RB

The Super Bowl will likely be the first start of his NFL career. The rags-to-riches running back dominated the Packers two weeks ago with 220 rushing yards and four TDs.

No. 25 Richard Sherman, CB

The 31-year-old is fully back from an Achilles injury that could have derailed his career and he has a knack for making big plays in big moments, including four postseason interceptions.

No. 10 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

Montana. Young. Garoppolo? The 49ers haven’t needed much production from him in the postseason, but if they do he’s no slouch.

Kyle Shanahan, Head coach

He sets the tone for the entire organization with cool confidence that comes from a lifetime in the sport (his father Mike is a two-time super Bowl chap as a head coach).

No. 74 Joe Staley, left tackle

He’s dominated in the playoffs after missing time during the regular season with injuries.

No. 6 Mitch Wishnowsky, punter

Do. Not. Kick. To. Tyreek. Hill.

No. 20 Jimmie Ward, free safety

The last line of defense. If he can keep all 11 Chiefs in front of him, the Niners have a shot.