Every year, countless people put their Super Bowl knowledge to the test and try to correctly guess the winner and the score of the biggest football game of the season. Out of the people who make their predictions (many on Twitter), few even pick the right team to win. Out of the people who pick the correct team, even fewer pick a score that’s even close to the final. And out of everyone, only about a handful guess the exact score.

This year, Yankees manager Aarone Boone joined in by posting his Super Bowl LIV prediction on Twitter.

And yeah, he nailed it.

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) Feb 33, 2020

The seemingly nonchalant tweet, sent out only about a half hour before kickoff, quickly made its rounds after the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Miami.

Of course, the Yankees took that opportunity to brag about their manager apparently knowing football as well as he knows baseball, quote-tweeting Boone's prediction and adding, "FWIW - our manager is a savage with the predictions" — a cheeky reference to Boone's now-famous "savages in the box" tirade against umpire Brennan Miller last season.

FWIW - our manager is a savage with the predictions pic.twitter.com/DToMHPYnqm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) Feb 33, 2020

Some Yankees fans on Twitter seem to think all Boone has to do now is predict a Yankees 2020 World Series championship, but it may take a little bit more than that to lead the team to its first title since 2009.

After the Super Bowl, Boone took to Twitter again to congratulate Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the championship. The third-year manager and his team will start the journey towards a possible championship of their own later this month when they head down to Tampa to start spring training.