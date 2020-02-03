TODAY'S PAPER
Finally a Super Bowl champion, Andy Reid doesn't plan on walking away just yet

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy and poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
how MIAMI – Andy Reid enjoyed his night after winning his first Super Bowl as a head coach. Reid didn’t sleep much, if at all, but he didn’t spend the night with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“I spent it with my trophy wife,” Reid said Monday morning as laughter and some applause filled the room.

Patrick Mahomes is a main reason the 61-year-old coach was standing with the Lombardi trophy, with an assist from general manager Brett Veach.

Veach was the driving force in the Chiefs drafting Mahomes, although he wasn’t the general manager at the time. He was their director of player personnel when they traded up for Mahomes in 2017. Reid said Monday that Veach was relentless, pushing Mahomes on former GM John Dorsey and Reid prior to the draft.

“Brett Veach wore Dorsey and I out on Patrick Mahomes,” Reid said. “He said this was the greatest player I’ve ever seen. I’m going, that’s a pretty bold statement. He’s seen a few guys. He’s laying the tape on my desk and I’m going, ‘This is like, this is the greatest player I’ve ever seen.’ It was one of those deals.”

The Chiefs were picking 27th, and had to move up to get Mahomes. They made a trade with the Bills for the No. 10 pick, sending Buffalo two first-round picks and a third-rounder. It was well worth it.

Three years later, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over San Francisco to win Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City's first Super Bowl win in 50 years, and Reid’s first in 21 years as coach. Mahomes led the Chiefs back from 10 down in the fourth quarter and was named MVP after throwing for 286 yards, two touchdowns and rushing for another score.

Reid admits there were moments when he watched film of Mahomes from Texas Tech when he wasn’t sure he could play that way in the NFL. Mahomes quickly wiped away those doubts.

“He can’t do all that stuff and do it so well,” Reid said he thought at the time. “He came to us and he started doing all that stuff, the no-looks, and it just kind of came natural to him. Although he works on it, it’s easy for him.

"He sees the field, which I appreciate it. You could see that in his college tape. You say all quarterbacks see it. No they don’t. Not like he does. He comes off the field and he can tell you accurately what he saw that play. There’s video evidence if you’re right or wrong every play. After a bit, you go, ‘This guy’s unbelievable.”

Mahomes has only been a starter for two seasons, and he’s already been a league MVP, won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. The Chiefs are 28-8 in games Mahomes started, including the playoffs. Kansas City’s core is still young, so there could more Super Bowls in Reid’s future. Winning his first hasn’t made Reid think of stepping away. He wants more.

“I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,” Reid said. “I got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy every day. Every day it’s a pleasure to come to work and know that you have an opportunity to coach him and his teammates. Brett Veach understands what it takes to win but also the kind of people that we enjoy working with, so he brings those kind of guys in and makes it enjoyable.”

Veach pushed for Mahomes. It's worked out well for Reid and Chiefs.

