MIAMI – The most popular person in this Super Bowl isn’t the quarterback with the ridiculous skills and cannon for an arm or the one with the GQ good looks. It’s the 61-year-old bald man with the mustache that has nine grandchildren and is known as “Big Red.”

Andy Reid is the beloved figure that seemingly everyone outside of San Francisco and the Bay Area want to see capture his first Super Bowl title as a head coach. Current and former players, coaches on his staff and on others, all hope that Reid hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday night.

“I’m humbled by it,” Reid said. “I’m very humbled by it. I’ve got great guys here, friends throughout the league that I’ve known a long time. But this is about this team, the guys that have worked so hard to get where they’re at right now, the players and coaches. It’s about the organization.

“It’s a team effort getting into this position. It’s not about one person at all. Right now my main focus is making sure we as coaches do a good job, our players do a good job in the Super Bowl.”

Reid is 207-128 in 21 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Eagles and Chiefs. He has 15 playoff appearances and just three losing seasons. But the one thing missing from what many already consider a Hall of Fame resume is a Super Bowl victory.

He lost his only other trip to the big game as a head coach when Reid’s Eagles fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl 15 years ago. These Chiefs are much more loaded than that team. Third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a dynamic playmaker that has weapons all over the place that all say they want to beat the 49ers for Reid as much as for themselves.

“That’s something he’s been working for his entire career,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “Getting that for him, knowing we can check that box for him means the world.”

“His work ethic, the way he treats people, people love to go out there to support him in every single way,” Mahomes said. “He’s a coach that’s won a lot of games. He’s had an amazing career. We want to win this game, and put a big Super Bowl on his resume.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Reid gave Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo his first NFL job as a defensive assistant in 1999 with the Eagles. Spagnuolo, the former Giants coordinator and head coach, would love to repay Reid with a win Sunday.

“I would love to see it,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m indebted to him for getting me in the NFL. I’m probably not in the NFL if he doesn’t hire me. If somehow, someway if we can find a way to be a part of getting this for Andy and his family I’ll be elated.”

All the Chiefs credit Reid for being someone who cares about them and lets them be themselves while also holding them accountable. They all talk about how he values them and has helped them become the players they’ve become.

“He helped me get to where I am today,” receiver Tyreek Hill said. “He’s helped become an All-Pro, a Pro-Bowler and soon to be Super Bowl Champion.”

Hill danced a little as he finished that phrase. But it’s obvious he wants to win one for Big Red.

“He’s a hall of fame coach,” Hill said. “He’s a G-O-A-T. If we win, it will be even more things to add to his legacy.”