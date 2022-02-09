B.J. Hill was filled with emotions when got word that the Giants were trading him in late August, but when the defensive tackle learned that he was going to the Bengals he started to feel better.

Cincinnati wasn’t expected to be in the Super Bowl at the time. Few probably picked the Bengals to even make the playoffs. For Hill, though, he found comfort in knowing he was reuniting with his college roommate Germaine Pratt and would be playing for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a former Giants secondary coach.

"When I found out I was going to be traded, I was down because I didn’t want to leave," Hill said. "I knew this place going on four years. When I heard Cincinnati it was perfect. I knew coach Lou, my guy Germaine Pratt. I fit in perfectly. They made it easy with the transition, getting to learn the playbook. It was a great, great trade."

The Bengals sure think so.

Hill, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2018, had 5 ½ sacks this season and has recorded 1 ½ in the playoffs. In the AFC Championship, Hill tipped a Patrick Mahomes’ pass and then intercepted it, setting up the game-tying touchdown late in the third quarter.

Hill said he replayed that pick "quite a bit" last week in his head, but the defensive tackle has turned his all of his attention this week to preparing to face the Rams.

"I don’t care who makes the play this week," Hill said. "I just want a play to be made."

Hill played well as a rookie with the Giants, registering 5.5 sacks. His snap counts and production went down from there as the Giants built up that line. He had one sack in each of the next two seasons.

The Giants shipped Hill to Cincinnati just before they had to make roster cuts for offensive lineman Billy Price. Hill said he still speaks to or texts with a lot of his old Giants teammates, including Dexter Lawrence ("every other day"), Leonard Williams, Austin Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton and James Bradberry.

"They hit me up and tell me congratulations all the time," Hill said. "They just tell me good job, keep going and bring it home. They supported me and I’m thankful for that."

Parade talk

Bengals coach Zac Taylor doesn’t want his players venturing out much during their time in Los Angeles and risk getting COVID and being unable to play Sunday.

Taylor said, "My message to the team has been the most important thing is winning this game on Sunday and that the parade, I promise you, will be a lot more fun than any event or any dinner you can go to this week."

Optimistic on Uzomah

Taylor is "optimistic about the progress" tight end C.J. Uzomah has made and he should practice some on Thursday. Uzomah was carted off in the first quarter of the AFC Championship after spraining his MCL.