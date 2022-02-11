Celebrities at Super Bowl 2022

TODAY'S PAPER
The famous faces in attendance during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

(L-R) US rappers Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige
Credit: JOHN MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/JOHN MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

(L-R) US rappers Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre pose next to interviewers after they spoke on stage during the Pepsi Halftime Show press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2022.

Rapper Dr. Dre attends the Pepsi Super Bowl
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

Rapper Dr. Dre attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at the convention Center, in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2022.

Singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige attends the Pepsi Super
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

Singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at the convention Center, in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2022.

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the Pepsi Super Bowl
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/VALERIE MACON

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at the convention Center, in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2022.

Halsey performs onstage during the Bud Light Super
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Kevin Winter

Halsey performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halsey performs onstage during the Bud Light Super
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Kevin Winter

Halsey performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Barker performs onstage during the Bud Light
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Kevin Winter

Travis Barker performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Trippie Redd performs onstage during the Bud Light
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Kevin Winter

Trippie Redd performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during the Bud
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Kevin Winter

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Isaiah Garza attends the Bud Light Super Bowl
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Isaiah Garza attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Tori Wade attends the Bud Light Super Bowl
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Tori Wade attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Smith attends the Bud Light Super Bowl
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Ben Smith attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Victoria Garrick attends the Bud Light Super Bowl
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Victoria Garrick attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(L-R) Travis Mills and Nick Gross attend the
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

(L-R) Travis Mills and Nick Gross attend the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Madison Brodsky attends the Bud Light Super Bowl
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Madison Brodsky attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music
Credit: Getty Images for Bud Light/Jesse Grant

Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Ring announcer Michael Buffer speaks during an interview
Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Cindy Ord

Ring announcer Michael Buffer speaks during an interview on day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVI on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

