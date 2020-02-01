AVENTURA, Fla. — Andy Reid may not call “65 Toss Power Trap,” a signature play of legendary Chiefs coach Hank Stram that was immortalized by NFL Films in their footage of Super Bowl IV. But don’t be surprised if Reid pays tribute to Stram in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday with a play named after the only coach to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title.

That’s right. Reid, seeking his first Super Bowl win as a coach and Kansas City’s first in 50 years, revealed that he has a play for Stram that he’s called from time to time. Who knows? Kansas City may run “Hank” Sunday against the 49ers.

“We do have a play that is a Hank play,” Reid said. “I can’t tell you what it is, but we use it. Whether we call it at the line of scrimmage or call it in the huddle we do use that term.”

Reid appreciates the history, and proudly states that the Chiefs meet in the Hank Stram Auditorium. The Chiefs’ production team is named after 65 Toss Power Trap.

“His legacy lives there, which is great,” Reid said. “We have a tremendous amount of history there.”

Stram, who died in 2005, guided the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances. He’s remembered for all the things NFL aired when Stram was mic’d up for the Chiefs’ 23-7 victory over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

“Just keep matriculating the ball down the field boys.”

“65 Toss Power Trap. It might pop wide open.”

After the Chiefs scored a touchdown on that play call: “65 Toss Power Trap. I told you that baby was there. Yes sir, boys.”

And of course, Stram laughing, on a few occasions.

“That was a good play for Hank,” Reid said. “We’re not running it right now. That was his go-to.”

It’s possible the Chiefs worked on 65 Toss Power Trap this week, and will unveil it on Sunday. If not, they always have Hank.